A high school student in Nevada is under investigation for a disturbing incident with racist overtones.

School officials are looking into a video of a student dressed as a cowboy dragging a Black mannequin tied to a rope at a homecoming game in Reno between Damonte Ranch High School and McQueen High School.

The video was widely circulated on social media after the Friday night game, The Daily Mail reports.

In the video, shared by KRNV, it appears the student is dressed up as a wrangler riding the school’s mustang mascot while a lasso hangs around the waist of a Black mannequin.

The Washoe County School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill launched an investigation after getting wind of the troubling incident.

“This incident and the behavior of those responsible is utterly inconsistent with our collective commitment to equity, diversity, responsibility, and kindness for all of our students and staff members,” she said in a statement.

“The District is continuing the investigation into how this most unfortunate incident occurred, and will take appropriate action to ensure it never happens again.’

“We will hold those responsible accountable for their actions. This may, in fact, entail— in addition to apologies— a school-wide redoubling of efforts around civil rights, equity, and diversity training.”

According to the Reno Gazette Journal, students intended to purchase a different color mannequin for their rodeo themed float. But on Amazon, only a Black one was available so they purchased to complete their stunt.

“We completely understand how this was perceived and how this could be offensive to anyone in attendance at the game.’

“We would never intentionally try to offend any culture as we represent diverse cultures in our Damonte Ranch High School and community.

“Again, we are deeply sorry and will take action and necessary steps to ensure that this never repeats itself at Damonte Ranch High School.”