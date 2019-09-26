A 12-year-old girl in Chicago who was struck in the head with a bullet on Monday has died.

Kentavia Blackful of Harvey sadly passed away in a Chicago hospital on her 12th birthday the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Kentavia was reportedly sitting at home and had just finished getting her hair done ahead of her birthday when a bullet stray entered the home after two men sprayed gunfire outside.

The girl’s father, Dennis Hunt, was sitting on the porch when the suspects walked up and started shooting. The father ducked and managed to avoid getting shot, while his daughter inside prepared birthday invites and was struck down, the outlet reports.

On Tuesday, Kentavia was pronounced dead a day after she was shot.

In the wake of Kentavia’s death, the mayor of Harvey vowed to increase police patrols in the south suburban Chicago neighborhood.

“I don’t know how something like this happens, but I know one thing is that there [are] things that we can do about it. When something like this happens, honestly, it rocks everyone to their core,” Mayor Christopher Clark stated.

Police are still investigating and no arrests have been made. A $3,500 reward is being offered.

The girl’s devastated family is preparing for her funeral and plan to hold a Skating Party fundraiser to offset funeral costs on Sunday at Glenwood Roller Rink on Sunday from 4:30-7:30 p.m.