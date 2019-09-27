Recently it was announced that rap icon Lil Kim will be the recipient of the “I Am Hip Hop Award” at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.

In a statement released by BET Digital, announcing the upcoming performers for this year’s awards, the site stated:

“Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum rapper, singer, actress and fashion icon Lil Kim to receive the 2019 ‘I Am Hip Hop Award’ at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.”

The press release also detailed Kim’s artistic accolades, including her musical accomplishments and movie appearances.

“Lil Kim’s debut studio album Hard Core was certified Double Platinum and spawned three consecutive No. 1 rap hits: ‘No Time,’ ‘Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix),’ and ‘Crush on You,’ making Kim the first female rapper with three consecutive number-one singles on Billboard’s Rap Songs chart.

“Her following albums, The Notorious K.I.M. (2000) and La Bella Mafia (2003), were certified Platinum, making her one of the only female rappers to have at least three consecutive Platinum albums.”

The statement also regarded Kim’s Grammy-award winning 2001 track, “Lady Marmalade,” which featured singers featured Christina Aguilera, Pink, & fellow Girls Cruise co-star Mýa, as well as highlighted her recent work in the past few years.

“In 2016, she released her mixtape entitled #LilKimSeason which included the first single “#Mines,” featuring hip hop recording artist Kevin Gates. That record caught fire, earning Lil’ Kim a nomination for best female rap artist at the BET Awards that year.”

The release continued, “In June 2018 Lil Kim received a proclamation to New York City and was honored by the New York City Council’s Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus (BLAC) as part of the annual African-American Music Appreciation Month that begin June 2018 for her contribution to hip hop.”

The statement also boasted Kim’s theatrical work, including her cameos in the films She’s All That, Zoolander, Juwanna Man, Gang of Roses and You Got Served.

Fellow rapper and friend, Missy Elliot, who was also featured on Kim’s “Lady Night Remix,” took to Twitter to congratulate Kim:

“Congratulations sis @LilKim so deserving of the “I Am Hip Hop Award” YOU ARE TRULY!”

Congratulations sis @LilKim so deserving of the “I Am Hip Hop Award” YOU ARE TRULY THAT🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾😘🙏🏾❤️ @BET https://t.co/77TZ1JJsvX — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 26, 2019

Just moments after the announcement, Kim also dropped a sample for her newest song, “Found You,” featuring fellow rappers City Girls and O.T. Genesis.

Congrats to Lil Kim! The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards will take place Oct. 8!