The ‘OK’ hand gesture, made famous by white supremacists, and the ‘Bowlcut’ hairdo worn by “Charlotte Nine” killer Dylan Roof, are just a few of the hate symbols added to an Anti-Defamation League database.

At least 36 new entries tied to white supremacists and other far-right extremist are now included along with hateful symbols like the burning crosses, Ku Klux Klan robes, the swastika and many others, Al.com reports.

The Jewish civil rights group added the symbols to its “Hate on Display” in an effort to assist law enforcement with identifying the emblems that has become hallmarks for hate.

“Even as extremists continue to use symbols that may be years or decades old, they regularly create new symbols, memes and slogans to express their hateful sentiments,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement.

There are at least 200 entries now in the online database.

The “Dylann Roof Bowlcut,” was added by the ADL because it became synonymous with the killing of nine Black churchgoers in Charleston who were killed in 2015 by Roof who sported the ugly hairdo.

In addition, Jeffrey Clark, a white supremacist, had deep tied to the alt-right and boasted a Facebook username called ‘DC Bowl Gang’. He also bragged that Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims “deserved exactly what happened to them and so much worse,” an FBI agent wrote in a court filing for gun charges against Clark, the outlet reports.

