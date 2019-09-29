Rapper Lil Nas X recently took to his official Twitter account to announce that not only is he canceling two of his upcoming shows, but that he is also planning on taking a break from music.

On Friday (September 27), the 20-year-old artist, whose 2019 EP 7 garnered massive success this year, announced the news of his break via a tweet:

“It’s been a wild last 7 months and I’m ready to take a little time off. Sorry to everyone attending Twitchcon or The Sandbox music festival, I will not be there,” the rapper revealed.

He ended by showing love to his fans, and promising to “make it up,” to them later.

“I love u guys and will make it up to you some way,” X said.

it’s been a wild last 7 months and im ready to take a little time off. sorry to everyone attending twitchcon or the sandbox music festival, i will not be there. i love u guys and will make it up to you some way. 😎❤️ — nope (@LilNasX) September 27, 2019

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj announces her retirement on Twitter, upset fan base

While details surrounding the young artist’s decision to take a break from music is scarce, recently 42-year-old singer Fiona Apple called out Lil Nas X via social media, accusing the rapper of sampling her 2012 track, “Ever Single Night,” and requesting compensation for the sample.

In a social media PSA, Apple said, “Lil Nas X – you’re probably really great, but – you used my song ‘Every Single Night’ too. You sampled that song, too, in a song called ‘Kim Jong Un,’ I think,” Apple stated, before asking the 20-year-old rapper, “Where’s my money, you cute little guy? Where’s my money?”

READ MORE: Lil Nas X opens up about his ‘nerve-wracking’ coming out conversation with his father

News of the rapper’s musical timeout comes shortly after his second breakout single, “Panini”, officially went platinum. X’s hit-single “Old Town Road,” also spent an impressive and record-breaking 19 weeks atop the Hot 100 charts, surpassing a decades-old Billboard record previously held by Mariah Carey for her 1995 hit “One Sweet Day,” starring Boyz II Men.

We wish Lil Nas X all the best in what is probably a much-needed break after a whirlwind year of success.