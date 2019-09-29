Rapper Cardi B was recently spotted in a head to toe floral look for Paris Fashion Week this Saturday (September 28).

Never one to shy away from taking a fashion risk, the 26-year-old rapper showed off her head-to-toe blue and green Richard Quinn ensemble. While posted in front of the famous Eiffel Tower, a face-covered Cardi greeted fans all the way from France, via Instagram:

“What’s popping, baby?! I heard you bi**hes were missing me at Fashion Week New York. I’m here to serve it to you motherf—ers, and serve it to you cold,” the mommy of one says, before she is seen strutting through the streets, and turning the sidewalk into her personal catwalk.

Captioned, “Paris Fashion Week, I’m Here!” the video also shows Cardi being hounded by photographers, while she asks the crowd to watch her steps.

“Make sure a car don’t hit me, cause a b**h can’t see,” Cardi hilariously adds.

The Richard Quinn design is comprised of multiple, matching layers, including an overcoat and belt, a pleated skirt, boots, glove, a head wrap, and most daringly, an all over face mask.

The ensemble first made its runway debut back in February, during London Fashion Week.

Cardi appeared to love the look so much, she also took to her Twitter to show the piece from a few more different angles.

“How they going to understand it when they don’t even understand me #PARISFASHIONWEEK” the rapper captioned the pic.

This is not Cardi’s first time taking a huge fashion risk. Her all-over ruby red Met Gala look for this year’s “Camp” theme, was said to have composed of 30,000 feathers and took 2,000 hours to make at the hands of 35 people. The look even consisted of 44 carats worth of rubies valued at $250,000, which acted as nipple covers, alone, Glamour reported.

If this is day one, we can’t wait to see what other daring looks the rapper will serve this week!