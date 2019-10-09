The internet is collectively feeling the love that has come out of the mouth of a babe named Ayann, a three-year-old capturing hearts for his level of Zen reciting positive affirmations.

“I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything,” the toddler says confidently in a video while strolling along on a sidewalk.

Ayann’s mom Alisha, 32, said she started teaching the tot the positive, feel good declarations last year but couldn’t believe his ability to belt their own from memory, The Daily Mail reports.

“I taught Ayaan this positive affirmation… in hopes that he would one day memorize it, understand it and use it as a motivational tool whenever he needed it,” Alissa said in a caption on Instagram.

“Well he shocked me this morning. Out of nowhere he started repeating it, so I pulled out my phone. He ended (with enthusiasm) once we made it to our destination,” she added.

Alisha said she’s “so proud of the little boy he is growing into.”

Many people, including celebrities, praised the NY mom for teaching her son positive statements.

“Positivity from a young age! We could all use this lesson,” Arianna Davis, Digital Director at Oprah magazine, said.

“I love him!!!!!” TV host Tanika Ray said.

“The way he kept repeating “I can do anything” was sweetly powerful,” another commenter added.

“And this is how we change the world (for the better)!” another person chimed in.

“That’s it, I’m having kids,” exclaimed journalist Yashar Ali.