Black students at the University of Connecticut say they are now have serious concerns about their safety due to a racially charged video taped at their school that has since gone viral.

“I don’t feel comfortable here anymore,” student Areon Mangan told New Haven local station WTNH. “That was actually right outside my window, and that’s just so upsetting, like, that hurts,” said Mangan.

The video shows three white students walking through the parking lot of some on-campus apartments while laughing and yelling the N-word to Black students inside of their rooms.

“Right now, everybody is on edge because it happened twice now and nothing is being done,” explained Jakim Dease.

The student who recorded the incident is requesting to remain anonymous but said he was shocked by what he saw. He confessed to the news station that he had never been called the N-word until that evening.

“If they’re found, I would like them to be expelled,” he continued. “I don’t think the university stands for behavior like that and shouldn’t stand for it.”

In response to the disturbing footage UConn’s Dean of Students, Eleanor JB Daugherty, sent an email to the student saying, “I’m sorry to hear this incident occurred.”

While the is currently being investigated by university police students say they need answers now about how they will be kept out of harm’s way in the interim.

“They have to make it be known that it’s not okay and it’s not going to be tolerated,” said Dease.

“The people that belong here want action,” agreed Mangan. “We want change. This is not fair to us.”