We’ve heard of dog fight clubs and even cockfighting between roosters, but now three North Carolina women are accused of forcing senior citizens with dementia to come to blows.

Marilyn McKey, 32, Tonacia Tyson, 20, and Taneshia Jordan, 26, are charged with running an elderly fight club and pitting the senile residents against each other for a bout of fisticuffs at the Danby House in Winston-Salem, NBC News reported.

In June the three suspects, who were part of the nursing staff, showcased the fights on social media they allegedly organized. The Winston-Salem police and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are investigating.

One fight resulted “in one resident being strangled with her face turning red … while staff recorded and shared the video through social media,” a state Division of Health Service Regulation report found.

One of the three organizers even egged on a resident who was fighting by ordering her to beat another contender, telling her to “punch her in the face,” the state report said, which cites video of the incident.

In a video, one of the elderly women falls on a bed and yells out, “Let go, help me, help me, let go,” while another woman keeps hitting her, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

“Are you recording?” a staff member asks on the video. “You gonna send it to me?” the report said.

The women themselves are also accused of getting physical with elderly residents, according to the report.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Danby House confirmed that the three women have been fired.

“Danby House has a zero-tolerance policy for the mistreatment of those in our care,” the facility said in a statement.

“Administrators have been working closely with the Winston-Salem Police Department throughout its investigation to ensure justice is served. Additional staff training and a more rigorous vetting process for all new and existing employees at Danby House have been implemented.”

Danby House has been prohibited from accepted new patients, thanks to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The suspects, McKey, Tyson and Jordan are slated to appear in court Nov. 14.

