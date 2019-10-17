The search continues for a 3-year-old Alabama child, Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, who was snatched on Saturday from an outdoor birthday party.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has joined in the efforts to find Kamille and offered a $5,000 reward to anyone who can help find the child. On Wednesday, Crime Stoppers also put up a $20,000 reward to help bring the baby girl home.

According to reports, Kamille was playing at a birthday party in Birmingham when she disappeared, authorities said. An Amber alert was activated by the Birmingham police, yet there are still no leads on the child’s whereabouts.

The heart-wrenching case moved Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith, who directed his comments directly to the kidnapper and pleaded for Kamille’s safe return when he spoke at a news conference on Wednesday.

“If you have her and you’re not sure what to do … please bring her to one of our fire stations, police station, a hospital,” Smith said. “If you don’t know what to do or where to go and you’re frightened, we’re here to help you … please bring her to a safe location.”

Jasmaine Deloach, the head of Angel Arms Operation Exploited and Missing Persons in Birmingham also tried to reason with the unknown abductor at a vigil for Kamille on Monday.

“She might not even remember who you are, so if you have any heart, please let her go.”

“If they don’t want to deal with the officers, they can call my number,” Deloach told ABC News. “We’re begging.”

“I don’t want a bad outcome from all of this,” Deloach said. “I pray no one hurts this baby.”

Deloach herself is familiar with this scenario. She said her 16-year-old daughter was human trafficked some five years ago. Her child was ultimately found five states away and the case is still under investigation with no suspects.

There are two persons of interest who were questioned by police, but the charges against them are unrelated to Kamille’s disappearance.

Authorities are asking anyone with information in connection to the case to call 911 or Birmingham police at 205-254-1757. Deloach also said the kidnapper can call Angel Arms Operation missing persons group at 205-585-8076.