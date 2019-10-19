Rapper Fetty Wap has been charged with one count of misdemeanor battery after getting in a fight with security at Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas last month.

The 28-year-old artist, whose given name is, Willie Maxwell II, was charged for hitting a security guard in the head, according to TMZ.

Surveillance video shows Fetty throwing two punches in the casino parking lot before additional security guards took him down. The site reports that security made a citizen’s arrest before Las Vegas Metro Police Department took him into custody.

READ MORE: Fetty Wap arrested in Las Vegas after punching valet at The Mirage

In related news, The “Trap Queen” rapper was also accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a party earlier this year. The woman, who he met at a video shoot, filed a police report against him.

Fetty has not yet been charged by the report made by the alleged victim, but the Los Angeles Police Department are reportedly still investigating revealed that the

The victim filed a report but the hip-hop star has yet to be charged with a crime for the alleged assault as the Los Angeles Police Department is said to still be investigating the incident.

Despite his legal woes, Fetty just recently celebrated his marriage to his wife Leandra K. Gonzale earlier this year.

The couple had two wedding ceremonies in Toronto, Canada, which is Leandra’s home town and the other in ceremony was held in North Bergen, New Jersey, according to Bossip.

The new wife posted a photo of their marriage license on her Instagram stories and included the caption “Mrs. Maxwell,” iHeartRadio reports. She also shared two posts to confirm the rumors about them getting married.

“Out for a late birthday dinner with my girls. Even tho he all the way in Germany , my husband managed to send me 300 Roses. I f**king loveeeee you@fettywap1738❤️😍🤟🏾,” Leandra wrote on Instagram after the couple got married. For her second post, she simply captioned a picture that showed the “300 Roses” Fetty gifted her: “wife life.”