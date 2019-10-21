As the frantic search continues for a three-year-old girl who was abducted over a week ago, a Birmingham attorney offered his silence and law services to the kidnapper in exchange for the girl’s return.

Eric Guster posted a video on Facebook pleading for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s captor to consider his deal to be represented for a buck.

“You bring me this child, pay me a dollar, I’m your lawyer at that point,” Guster said in the video. “I can’t tell people who you are. I wouldn’t even look at your face,” he promised, according to The Tuscaloosa News.

Guster explained that the attorney-client privilege would be activated once the dollar payment was made. That would legally prohibit him from revealing details about his then-client.

“I couldn’t tell them who you are,” the attorney said. “Whatever y’all are out here doing, that’s between y’all. Get me this baby.”

“If you get caught and go to trial, I’m not doing that – OK. But the point is to get this child back,” he said. “I believe it got out of hand. Something y’all were doing got out of hand. Don’t hurt that baby, no matter what.”

Kamille was reported missing on Oct. 12, according to Birmingham station WIAT. Police issued an AMBER alert after she was picked up at a birthday party by an unknown person in an SUV.

Surveillance obtained by police shows two individuals walking past two small children around the time the abduction took place. The video reportedly shows the two kids following one of the individuals, according to the news site.

The girl, reportedly, was with her mother at the party but children at the event say they saw a man drive up and put her in the car, then leave.

There are two people of interest police believe are tied to the little girl’s abduction — Patrick Devone Stallworth, 39, and Derick Irisha Brown, 29.

Both men were reportedly arrested for charges not tied to the child’s kidnapping. CBS 42 reports that Stallworth was released on Thursday after posting bond, but Brown still remains in jail.

Although there are currently two persons of interest, Smith believes that other individuals are tied to the case.

“Everyone is a person of interest at this point in the investigation,” Smith said.