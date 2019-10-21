Suge Knight is aiming to secure a possible post-prison future by signing over his life rights to Ray J for business ventures.

Sources close to the Death Row Records founder say Ray J is believed to have the business acumen to make the proper plans for Knight’s story. The effort is to attempt to secure money for him and his family while incarcerated.

TMZ reports Ray J and Knight have a friendly relationship that spans decades, which also led Knight to believe that the former has the ability to guide the right projects in film, TV, books and more.

In addition to signing the life rights to Ray J, reports detail a new documentary is in development that chronicles Knight and Death Row. There is also another project being created about the late Tupac Shakur and the hopeful return of Death Row as a record label, which would be dependent on investors. The belief from Knight is if there are investors available, Ray J would be the one to find them.

The Hip-Hop titan’s son, Suge Knight Jr., seemingly is cosigning the news of his father’s agreement. SOHH points out he hit Instagram to chime in on the report.

Suge Knight is currently serving time for the death of a man in a 2015 hit-and-run incident which took place on the set of the NWA biopic “Straight Outta Compton,” for which he accepted a 28-year plea deal. It is believed that Knight will spend at minimum the next decade behind bars but could see an early release due to time served and prison overcrowding. If those work in his favor, Knight could see a release in just over 10 years, which may be enough time for Ray J to create a new fortune for him.

Aside from this possible venture, Ray J is currently an executive at Raycon electronics, just signed a $1 million deal for investors to join in a legal marijuana venture and is a part of the cast of VH1’s Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood.