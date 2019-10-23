This week R&B singer Tank sparked a massive debate online after he made the assertion that one man giving another man oral sex doesn’t necessarily make either of those men gay.

Monday, the R&B crooner sat down with The Breakfast Club co-host, Angela Yee’s on her Lip Service podcast to promote his latest studio offering, Elevation.

In a segment of the show, Yee got the ball rolling by explaining to co-hosts Stephanie Santiago, GiGi Maguire, and Lore’l, how she and some girlfriends recently had a discussion about the long list of excuses men come up with when they know they are dead wrong.

When Lore’L chimed in with a story about how a former flame was a terrible liar, Tank chimed in, “He’s not a liar. He just lied twice,” to which Yee inquired, “wouldn’t that be enough to make you a liar?”

“So, let’s say a guy sucked a d**k one time,” Yee countered, to which Tank exclaimed, “Jesus Christ” as he almost choked on his drink.

“Let’s say twice,” Yee continued, before rhetorically asking if that would make a man gay.

Much to the ladies’ surprise, the 43-year-old artist responded that oral sex with another man doesn’t necessarily make a man gay. Although he conceded that “twice is excessive,” he asked the ladies to hear him out first before dismissing his argument.

Tank said men sucking dick is not gay and “he said what he said!” 💯 pic.twitter.com/YX4ASyD3Vh — T (@got2pay) October 23, 2019

“He sucked a d**k once, right? Then, he’s like I’m not sure if I liked it or not. Let me try it again, and then he says, ‘You know what? It’s not for me. Don’t like the taste.’ See what I’m saying?” he elaborated.

“It doesn’t mean he’s gay,” he concluded. “It means he sucked d**k twice. The art of being gay is being gay. It’s a continuous state of being.”

“So, if you lie 10 times, then you’re not a liar?” Yee pushed back, meandering her way back to the original topic.

“Well, 10 times…you a damn near pro,” Tank admitted good-naturedly.

This exchange quickly caused debate online, with many gay men and members of the LGBTQ+ community applauding the singer for having such a nuanced understanding of how sex alone isn’t all it takes to be a part of that community.

Check out the interview for yourself below. The segment takes place within the first five minutes. Do you think Tank has a point?