Gabrielle Union channeled her Bring It On character ahead of her 47th birthday by rocking matching mommy/daughter cheerleading outfits from the 2000 teen-targeted movie.

On Sunday, Union posted a series of Instagram stories and posts of the duo donning matching Clovers costumes, with one captioned, “Brought It.”

The actress played Isis, the captain of the East Compton Clovers in the film, and she revived her iconic cheerleader outfit to rock to her star-studded birthday party, Yahoo reports.

Union also brought back the beloved character to celebrate Halloween with her 11-month-old daughter, Kaavia James, who she welcomed into the world with her husband, former NBA star Dwayne Wade last year.

View this post on Instagram Ice Ice Ice… Its COLD asf #BringItOn #CaliforniaLove A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Oct 27, 2019 at 1:52pm PDT

Actress Taraji P. Henson commented on mom and daughter twinning for the ‘gram, writing in the comments of the photo: “Y’all won Halloween.”

Directed by Peyton Reed Bring It On follows high school cheer captain Torrance Shipman (Kirsten Dunst), who finds out that her squad’s last captain was stealing their championship-winning routines from the Black squad at a high school in East Compton.

Back in 2015, Union dished in an interview with Complex why they film became an instant hit when it was released in August 2005.

“You know, the reasons people watched it and still watch it are so vast. Other than the dancing and music, a lot of people watched it because it highlighted sexuality—all kinds of sexuality. It made it very normal. A lot of people responded to that. Then there’s just the competition: the Clovers and the Toros,” she said.

When asked about the racial division portrayed in the film, Union explained: “It was relevant then, and it’s super relevant now. It’s been relevant for a long time. As long as there’s been art and there has been people not getting credit for their art or recognized at all,” she said.

Adding, “That is what appealed to me—the appropriation of our culture and winning awards and championships, using routines created and cultivated by Black women who never got acknowledged, and couldn’t afford to get on that national stage to be recognized.”