Gabrielle Union took the high road and issued a classy clapback when an internet troll questioned her husband Dwyane Wade’s post calling his 12-year-old son Zion, wife, and daughter, “my girls.”

On Tuesday, a Twitter user reposted Wade’s Instagram story, writing, “What y’all think about this?” apparently making reference to how Wade included his son as part of the trio as one of his girls.

Union offered her thoughts on the matter to the troll and replied:

“Looks like love to me,” Union wrote. “I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support, and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain’t with the dumb s—. Peace & Blessings good people.”

In the past, Wade has openly supported Zion at the Gay Pride parade.

According to Variety, back in April, while Wade was at an away game in Toronto, his 12-year-old-son Zion posted photos of himself with his siblings and stepmother, Union, all attending the annual Miami Beach Pride march.

Wade reposted them along with the caption, “We support each other with Pride!”

Zion’s older brother Zaire also echoed that sentiment by sharing photos of them at the parade on his Instagram Story along with the caption, “Love you lil bro no matter what.”

Wade said previously about his son’s gender identity, “I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” he told Variety. “I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”

Wade has admitted getting pummeled with backlash before when supporting his son and he said previously he intends to keep rolling out support.

“It’s my job to be their role model, to be their voice in my kids’ lives, to let them know you can conquer the world. So, go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and just love you.”

Moral of the story, folks need to mind the business that pays them.