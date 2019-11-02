Chicago rapper Famous Dex suffered a seizure in the middle of a club performance early Friday morning.

He was performing at 1 Oak in West Hollywood when the seizure caused him to fall to the floor. In a video obtained by TMZ, a couple of guys are seen carrying the “Pick It Up” performer by his legs and shoulders as he shakes.

READ MORE: Famous Dex stan faces probation after trying to steal plane to attend concert

The Los Angeles County Fire Department stated it received a call about a seizure that occurred inside the club just before 2 a.m., though it did not transport the patient to a medical facility. Dex was carried backstage, but there were no updates about the rapper needing or receiving medical attention, or if those who assisted him were medically trained.

A representative for the rapper issued a statement on his condition: “We wish Famous Dex a speedy recovery after his epileptic seizure last night. He is currently in good spirits and hopes to return back to finishing his new album. He thanks all his fans for their prayers and well wishes.”

Almost a year ago, fans of Dex were concerned with his health after passing out in the middle of a live Instagram session. Rap-Up reported that Dex returned to Instagram and announced giving up lean and Xanax this past April. In his announcement, the rapper cited religion and thanked supporters.

READ MORE: Cardi B says Kulture’s first birthday party was “lit” despite NYC blackout

“I just wanna thank God,” he said then. “I don’t do xans, the lean. It’s over with, you know what I’m saying? God is good, God is great. I just wanna thank God for everything. I wanna thank my supporters. I wanna thank everyone for supporting me, everybody that knows me. God is so good. I’m relaxed, I’m chilling, I’m good . . . I’m doing it for me and my children. Get right. Dexter. Make the world get better.”