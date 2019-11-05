A Maryland man has allegedly lost his life over a Popeyes fried chicken sandwich on Monday.

According to reports, the unidentified 28-year-old was stabbed to death outside of the restaurant in Oxon Hill, outside Washington D.C., following an altercation over the super popular fried chicken sandwich.

Jennifer Donelan, a spokeswoman for the Prince George’s Police Department, said the fight broke out after someone cut the line.

“For you to get that angry over anything — for that type of anger to develop into this type of violence, again is a very sad and tragic day,” she said.

The fried chicken sandwich was re-released on Sunday following a two-month hiatus after it debuted in August, prompting a fan frenzy that caused them to sell out in two weeks.

Popeyes issued a statement about the incident on Monday.

“We do not yet know whether this was the result of a dispute over one of our products or something unrelated, but there is no reason for someone to lose their life on a Monday night in a parking lot,” Popeyes said in a statement to NBC News. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends and we are fully cooperating with local authorities.”