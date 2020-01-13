The mom of Brooklyn teenager Davian Fraser says her son was bullied and beaten at his high school because he knows rapper 50 Cent.

Myasia Dickerson, the 14-year-old’s mom, has filed a suit against New York City’s Department of Education after she claims school officials at Williamsburg Charter High School did nothing to protect her son from bullying, according to The New York Daily News. She said the abuse started when some of the students realized that Davian knows the rapper.

READ MORE: NO CHILL: 50 Cent Is The Biggest Bully On The Block

The Queens rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, met Davian in 2016 and shared some Instagram posts that appeared to first suggest Davian was his son, according to E! News.

“This is Davian doing his, I’m cooler then my dad look,” the rapper posted to IG with the photo. Fiddy later said the boy is not his actual child, just a kid he mentors.

Since then, Dickerson said bullies have come for her son.

“It caused a big uproar in the school,” Dickerson told The Daily News. “The kids started to follow my son around, tried to put him on Snapchat, tried to take videos of him. They were following him to the train station.”

On Dec. 16, four classmates allegedly approached the teen and started to punch him in the head near a school stairwell. According to a police report, a student followed Davian to his locker, prompting him to try and find a school security officer on the fifth floor to no avail.

The report says the student slammed Davian’s head into the floor of the stairwell.

“He was attacked from behind as he tried to walk away,” Dickerson told the newspaper. “He was punched in the head and then the student proceeded to fight him and then he slammed my son’s head onto the ground.”

Davian suffered injuries to his head and neck, according to Dickerson’s claim against the city. In it, she said her son still deals with emotional and psychological trauma from the attack.

Dickerson said she blames the school. She said her son sought safety in a classroom before he was attacked but that a teacher wouldn’t let him stay because the class was in session.

“The teacher told him, `No, I have a class right now. You can’t stay in my classroom,’” Dickerson explained, according to The Daily News.

She is seeking $5.5 million in damages in the suit.

READ MORE: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade help fund beautiful funeral for gay teen who committed suicide because of bullying

“Parents have the right to expect a safe environment when they send their child to school,” said the family’s attorney, Sanford Rubenstein. “When school personnel fail to provide that, especially when they are on notice of a problem, the school is liable to that child for damages.”

The rapper did not return requests for comment from The New York Daily News.