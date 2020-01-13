The nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards were announced on Monday and it looks like #OscarsSoWhite is making a major comeback.
On the whole, Black actors were shut out of the race when it comes to the big awards, and Black films got very little love from the Academy.
#OscarsSoWhite: The complete list of Academy Award nominees
With the exception of Cynthia Erivo who earned a Best Actress nod for her role in Harriet, the film was shut out of the Best Picture race. “Stand Up” is nominated for Best Original Song but that seems like a bit of a consolation prize to us.
Yes, Matthew A. Cherry was nominated for Best Animated Short for his adorable offering, Hair Love and the Obamas-produced Netflix doc American Factory scored a nom for Best Documentary but that doesn’t come close to making up for this year’s baffling snubs.
1Lupita Nyong’o
The fact that this mind-blowing talent wasn’t included on the list of Best Actress nominees for her roles in Us is simply astounding. Not only did she manage to pull off two extremely demanding characters in the same film, she often battled herself in the same scene. Oddly enough, the Academy Award applauded her performance as a slave in 12 Years a Slave, but when she carries an entire film on her own? No love.