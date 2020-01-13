The nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards were announced on Monday and it looks like #OscarsSoWhite is making a major comeback.

On the whole, Black actors were shut out of the race when it comes to the big awards, and Black films got very little love from the Academy.

#OscarsSoWhite: The complete list of Academy Award nominees

With the exception of Cynthia Erivo who earned a Best Actress nod for her role in Harriet, the film was shut out of the Best Picture race. “Stand Up” is nominated for Best Original Song but that seems like a bit of a consolation prize to us.

Yes, Matthew A. Cherry was nominated for Best Animated Short for his adorable offering, Hair Love and the Obamas-produced Netflix doc American Factory scored a nom for Best Documentary but that doesn’t come close to making up for this year’s baffling snubs.