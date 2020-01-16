Drake must have been feeling nostalgic for a more inspiring President when he took to his Instagram Story and posted a thank-you letter he received nearly three years ago from our forever President and First Lady.

“We wanted to thank you for taking the time to send Sasha your best wishes at her sweet sixteen,” Barack and Michelle Obama wrote in the letter dated June 7, 2017, and printed on official White House stationery. “We hope you know how happy we were to have your message included as part of the celebration.”

The “Life Is Good” rapper shared the letter with his IG followers earlier this week, along with other cherished photos, according to Uproxx.

Obama shared that Sasha is a fan of the Canadian-born rapper. In 2017, she reportedly was photographed wearing Drake’s OVO hat with the owl logo, which Drake shared on his Instagram under the caption “Style Popper.”

Drake has made no secret of the fact that he is a huge Obama fan. In 2012, Drake told VH1 that he hopes to play Obama on the big screen one day, according to Page Six.

“I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him. That’s the goal. I watch all the addresses. Any time I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel. I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions,” Drake said.

Drake was once a child actor on the Canadian teen drama “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”

Also, after Obama gave his farewell address in 2017, Drake shared an image in Obama’s likeness and wrote, “As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O.”

Obama also has expressed love for Drizzy. He once was captured dancing to Drake’s “Hotline Bling” with Usher and Janelle Monae and he playfully teased the rapper before last year’s NBA Finals, about his courtside behavior.

