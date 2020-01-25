NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was released from jail after posting a $110k bond.

Brown, 31, formerly of the New England Patriots and who is currently a free agent, was picked up by his lawyer after a bond was posted for a felony burglary with battery charge. According to ESPN, these charges stem from an alleged assault “of a moving truck driver. Brown will be monitored by GPS and required to relinquish his passport and guns, participate in drug and alcohol testing and a mental health evaluation within 10 days.

Eric Schwartzreich, one of Brown’s attorneys, didn’t feel that his client had any mental issues despite his erratic behavior. In recent months, he has lashed out at the NFL and been involved in confrontations with the police. Nonetheless, Schwartzreich did not believe Brown was out of control. He likened the athlete to starring in a reality TV show.

“He is misinterpreted and misunderstood. He’s not guilty of these charges,” Schwartzreich said.

The NFL wide receiver turned himself into police at the Broward County Jail on Thursday in Miami, Florida on a warrant on burglary and criminal mischief charges. Brown, along with trainer, Glen Holt, 35, was arrested after allegedly battering a truck driver at Brown’s home on Tuesday at 2 p.m. as first reported by NBC Miami.

The current charges carry a potential life sentence. His lawyers argued that he was overcharged.

“Once a thorough investigation is done, we believe the charges filed will most likely be very different than they are right now,” Lorne Berkeley said.

Brown’s legal team promised a vigorous defense of their client.

“He turned himself in. He did the right thing. He surrendered. He’s concerned for the charges and rightfully so,” Schwartzreich said. “He’s ready for this fight. He’s ready for his vindication. It’s going to take some time, but we are going to put the train on that track.”