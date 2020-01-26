Shaquille O’Neal has reacted to the shocking death of his NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Maria Onore.

O’Neal responded to the passing of his former 41-year-old teammate and 13-year-old daughter. He paid to the father and died who died Sunday in a helicopter crash in a series of tweets. Officials stated that nine people were on board and no survivors.

“ There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW,” he tweeted.

Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

He also sent out another tweet praising Bryant as a family man.

O’Neal and Bryant won three championships together from 2000 to 2002 as teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. Overall, they went to the NBA Finals four times. Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004 over tensions with Bryant but the two icons mended their relationships in later years.

O’Neal was just many offering their condolences in the shocking aftermath of Bryant’s death. TMZ was the first to report that the Black Mamba died in a crash earlier today. Details are still forthcoming but Bryant, his daughter, and seven others were on board a private helicopter caught fire and then crashed. ESPN reported that Bryant had been on his way to take Gianna to a basketball game. He’d been coaching his middle daughter.

The way Kobe speaks about Gigi he was so proud of her. pic.twitter.com/Mm2kBTd2lT — 𝐲𝐚𝐲𝐚 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚 (@beameupscottys) January 26, 2020

The Staples Center immediately became a memorial site for the fallen icon who spent all 20 years of his career as a Laker. Fans gathered to remembered the G.O.A.T. who won the franchise five NBA championships and was on the all-time scorer’s list. The small forward retired in 2016, scoring an impressive 60 points during his last game against the Utah Jazz. In tribute, the Lakers retired both his number 8 and 24 jerseys.

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa and three daughters, Natalia and Bianca and newborn Capri and his parents.