A high school principal in Washington state has resigned after suggesting that ‘karma’ caught up with basketball great Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif., along with his daughter, Gianna, 13, and seven others.

Liza Sejkora, former principal of Camas (Wash.) High School, was referring to allegations of rape made against Bryant in a highly publicized 2003 case, thrown out of criminal court when the accuser declined to testify. A civil case with Bryant’s accuser, a Colorado hotel employee, was settled out of court.

On Friday, schools Superintendent Jeff Snell announced Sejkora’s departure, KGW8 reported.

“This has been a tumultuous week,” Snell said in a statement. “However, I’ve been impressed with the level of professionalism our staff members have displayed as well as the caring and compassion from our families.”

The superintendent said the school district is working on a transitional plan, according to KGW8.

The development comes after a swift national backlash in reaction to Sejkora’s comment, made in a now-deleted Facebook post the day Bryant died.

“Not gonna lie,” the former principal wrote. “Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today.”

She ended the post with an emoji of someone shrugging.

A screenshot of the post was taken in the hour that Sejkora had it up, drawing widespread criticism and a plan by students to stage a walkout.

On Friday, Sejkora said in a statement that she was working on a departure plan with school district officials.

“I am working with the Camas leadership to resign my position as principal of Camas High School,” she said. “Students and staff deserve to have a learning environment free of disruptions.”

Before the principal’s resignation, Snell said he could not understand the remarks.

“Anytime there’s a loss of life, I hope that all of us come together and rally around that,” KGW8 quoted Snell as saying. “It didn’t come across that way. That’s really unfortunate.”