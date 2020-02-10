Tyler Perry prides himself on writing, producing, directing, and at times even starring in most of his films, but all that hard work has managed to earn him a whopping eight nominations for worst film of the year.
According to CNN, Saturday, the Golden Raspberry Foundation announced its 2019 picks for the Razzie Awards, which unlike the Oscars, celebrating what it believes to be the worst films in the industry.
Perry’s film A Madea Family Funeral – in which he played four roles himself – managed to to get a nod in several categories including: Worst Screenplay, Worst Picture, Worst Actress, Worst Screen Combo, Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel and not just one – but two – Worst Supporting Actor nominations.
The only movie that got more nominations than Perry’s final Madea flick is Cats, which was widely panned and received 9 nominations. Check out the list of nominees below.