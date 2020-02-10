Tyler Perry prides himself on writing, producing, directing, and at times even starring in most of his films, but all that hard work has managed to earn him a whopping eight nominations for worst film of the year.

According to CNN, Saturday, the Golden Raspberry Foundation announced its 2019 picks for the Razzie Awards, which unlike the Oscars, celebrating what it believes to be the worst films in the industry.

Perry’s film A Madea Family Funeral – in which he played four roles himself – managed to to get a nod in several categories including: Worst Screenplay, Worst Picture, Worst Actress, Worst Screen Combo, Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel and not just one – but two – Worst Supporting Actor nominations.

The only movie that got more nominations than Perry’s final Madea flick is Cats, which was widely panned and received 9 nominations. Check out the list of nominees below.

WORST PICTURE

“Cats”

“The Fanatic”

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

“A Madea Family Funeral”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

WORST ACTOR

James Franco / “Zeroville”

David Harbour / “Hellboy” (2019)

Matthew McConaughey / “Serenity”

Sylvester Stallone / “Rambo: Last Blood”

John Travolta / “The Fanatic” & “Trading Paint”

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff / “The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

Anne Hathaway / “The Hustle” & “Serenity”

Francesca Hayward / “Cats”

Tyler Perry (as Madea)/ “A Madea Family Funeral”

Rebel Wilson / “The Hustle”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain / “Dark Phoenix”

Cassi Davis / “A Madea Family Funeral”

Judi Dench / “Cats”

Fenessa Pineda / “Rambo: First Blood”

Rebel Wilson / “Cats”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden / “Cats”

Tyler Perry (as Joe) / “A Madea Family Funeral”

Tyler Perry(as Uncle Heathrow) / “A Madea Family Funeral “

Seth Rogen / “Zeroville”

Bruce Willis / “Glass”

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / “Cats”

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / “Cats”

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) “A Madea Family Funeral”

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / “Rambo: Last Blood”

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

WORST DIRECTOR

Fred Durst / “The Fanatic”

James Franco / “Zeroville”

Adrian Grunberg / “Rambo: Last Blood”

Tom Hooper / “Cats”

Neil Marshall / “Hellboy” (2019)

WORST SCREENPLAY

“Cats” / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate” / Written by Daniel Farrands

“Hellboy” (2019) Screenplay by Andrew Cosby

“A Madea Family Funeral” / Written by Tyler Perry

“Rambo: Last Blood” / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

“Dark Phoenix”

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

“Hellboy” (2019)

“A Madea Family Funeral”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY

“Dragged Across Concrete”

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

“Hellboy” (2019)

“Joker”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD

Eddie Murphy / “Dolemite Is My Name”

Keanu Reeves / “John Wick 3” & “Toy Story 4”

Adam Sandler / “Uncut Gems”

Jennifer Lopez / “Hustlers”

Will Smith / “Aladdin”