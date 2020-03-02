Tracee Ellis Ross is taking on the music industry in what looks like her biggest film role ever.

The actress who has dominated the small screen for years is starring in the upcoming comedy, The High Note alongside Ice Cube and Kelvin Harrison, Jr., and Dakota Johnson. In it, Ross stars as Grace Davis, a musical icon whose team seems to believe she’s passed her prime.

Check out the official description:

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

We can’t help but wonder if the black-ish star got some pointers from her mama, Diana Ross.

Peep the first official trailer:

The High Note is due out on May 8.