Jay-Z brought his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, to the cross-town basketball rivalry of the L.A. Lakers against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and the father-daughter pair seemed to enjoy themselves.

The two sat courtside at the Staples Center, with photographers snapping Blue, 8, snacking on potato chips and laughing with her 50-year-old dad as they took in the excitement of the game. Babygirl wore a stylish denim jacket emblazoned with the words: “Blue is my name” on the back. She also had on chic black leggings and finished her casual outfit off with some ultra-stylish Fendi combat boots.

Jay opted for casual gear as well, donning a gray sweater with the words “Avant-Garde” written in black on it. He also wore black joggers, a white t-shirt and sneakers. He wrapped up his look with a gold chain and Rhude hat by Los Angeles designer, Rhuigi Villaseñor, reported E News!

Even Twitter couldn’t deal.

“Something about the fact that Blue Ivy is mature enough to be sitting court side with her legs crossed is sending me,” tweeted Sylvia Obell.

Something about the fact that Blue Ivy is mature enough to be sitting court side with her legs crossed is sending me pic.twitter.com/nRjxASQSio — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) March 9, 2020

After the Lakers win, Blue and Jay posed for photos with a few of the players, including LeBron James and JaVale McGee.

But it was the exchange with LeBron James that had us all proud of the budding starlet. Before James went into the locker room, Blue appeared to ask him for a signed basketball.

“You want a ball from me? Okay, I got you! I got you!” LeBron could be heard telling babygirl, as he further inquired about whether she has school on Monday and then promised to get her the ball after school, reported Hollywood Life.

Blue’s mom, Beyoncé, and siblings, twins Rumi and Sir Carter, were not at the exciting game.

Other stars, however, showed up and showed out, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who were also courtside. 2 Chainz, Maverick Carter and his daughter, Lyra Carter, were also in attendance.