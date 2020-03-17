Kevin Durant has been confirmed as one of four Brooklyn Nets players who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski sent out a tweet reporting, “Brooklyn tested the team upon returning from San Francisco and results came back today. Nets paid out of pocket to a private company to conduct tests. One player awoke with some aches today; rest have experienced no symptoms.”

In a statement, the Nets said:

“Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians. The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting. All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.

Although the team did not release the names of the four players, sports analyst Shams Charania reported one of them was Durant, who has been recovering this season from a torn Achilles tendon.

“Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus,” he wrote Tuesday. “Durant says he is feeling fine: ‘Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.'”

“Durant has not had symptoms and was among four positive test results on the Nets,” he wrote in a subsequent message. “The two-time NBA Finals MVP’s message is one for everyone to heed: Stay quarantined.”