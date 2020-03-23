Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray apologized to his fans on social media yesterday, saying his Instagram account was hacked after a graphic video of him engaged in a sex act surfaced.

Murray, 23, deleted the video on Saturday night, but not before it was copied and shared across social media platforms.

“First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks,” Murray tweeted to his fans on March 22.

His girlfriend, Harper Hempel, pleaded with people on Twitter to stop sharing the video.

“If you have the video please delete it,” Hempel tweeted.

But people took the opportunity to laugh at Murray and Hempel’s expense, responding to both of their tweets with memes and crude messages.

“Embrace it and laugh it off it’s the only thing that you can do. The internet now owns it,” responded George the Horse to Hempel’s tweet.

One sent a split-screen photo of Murray’s pubic hair with a close-up shot of NBA star Kevin Durant’s hair.

“Good to see Jamal Murray and his girl being safe on IG during the Coronavirus outbreak,” tweeted Alvin Gentry Burner, including an edit to the photo with a blue mask placed over Murray’s girlfriends face.

Murray had gone viral last week over a video clip of him playing the piano while social distancing.

“Music is there through the good times and bad! It gets you through anything and right now it’s all I need, love learning new tunes. Anybody know these tunes? Stay home and stay safe everyone!” Murray tweeted in the March 17 video clip.

But even that post was taken over by people after the explicit sex video went viral.

“Jamal on piano, his girl on flute,” tweeted @foxxinsox.