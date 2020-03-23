Tom Hanks shared that he and wife, Rita Wilson, are feeling better two weeks after they were diagnosed with COVID-19.

If you don’t believe him, check out Wilson deftly rapping the lyrics to Naughty By Nature‘s “Hip Hop Hooray” on Instagram. Wilson, 63, made her social media followers smile yesterday with her rap debut. She captioned the video: “Quarantine stir crazy See it to Believe it.”

The hip hop trio gave their stamp of approval. They invited the actress to rock out with them on stage and thanked her for the increase in streams.

“Once again super shout to @ritawilson for ROCKIN’ our classic song Hip Hop Hooray!! Our streams are EXPLODING!!! Once this Corona thing is over we’re DEFINITELY gonna invite her to rock out with us on stage!!! I also have to send her a Naughty Gear package!!! Be safe out there folks!!! Peace & Love!!!” Vin Rock posted a video to IG.

Her IG followers also loved it.

“OMGGGGGGGGG THIS WAS THE LAUGH I NEEDED. shall we write a rap record next lol!? responded nellyjoymusic.

“You are the freakin best!!!” added sharisshort11.

Hanks, 63, took to Twitter Sunday to announce that self-quarantining has worked in keeping him and Wilson safe. Shielding themselves from others has protected their friends, family, and general public.

“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better,” Hanks tweeted.

“Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts… this, too, shall pass. We can figure it out. Hanx.”

The couple came forward on March 11 to say they were experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19. After they tested positive, they were quarantined at a Queensland hospital and then sent back to spend the remainder of their quarantine at their Australia home.

The pair are in Australia because Hanks is working on an Elvis Presley film.

Hanks and Wilson were among the first celebrities to acknowledge publicly that they had the disease. Since then, several other actors, athletes, and high-profile politicians have come forward to confirm they tested positive. Idris Elba, Kevin Durant, Andy Cohen, Olga Kurylenko, and Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) are just some of the inflicted.

Globally, there are now more than 335,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. In the United States, there are more than 33,000 confirmed cases and 400 deaths.