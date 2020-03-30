Rep. Maxine Waters set Twitter ablaze on Monday with a series of fiery tweets aimed at President Donald Trump for what she called his “disaster” of a response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact in the United States.

“Trump, stop congratulating yourself! You’re a failure & you’ve mishandled this #COVID19 disaster!” Waters tweeted.

“You’re not knowledgeable & you don’t know more than experts & generals. Your ignorance & incompetence are appalling & you continue to demonstrate that every time you open your mouth!”

“Trump, you incompetent idiot! You sent 18 tons of PPE to China early but ignored warnings & called COVID19 concerns a hoax. You’ve endangered doctors, nurses, aids, orderlies, & janitors – all risking their lives to save ours,” she said in another tweet.

“Pray 4 forgiveness for the harm that you’re causing!”

The California congresswoman’s impassioned tweets to the president were likely in response to Trump’s numerous false claims about the novel coronavirus and the U.S.’s response to it. What’s more, the U.S. has now surpassed China and Italy as the country with the most virus cases and continues to grabble with scarcity in medical supplies, among other national concerns.

Water’s tweets caused “Auntie Maxine” to trend on Twitter, drawing many responses from supporters cheering on her tough message.

“Auntie Maxine wasnt having the BS today…,” tweeted @PricelessT1285.”

Songwriter Dianne Warren wrote, “Don’t f**k with Auntie Maxine!!”

Of course, Waters isn’t the only person to express their anger at Trump’s various falsehoods during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Trump had said that businesses would reopen by Easter, only to days later change course. Adhering to public health professionals, he ultimately extended nationwide social distancing guidelines through April 30, according to CNN.

President Trump also pushed certain drugs as a potential treatment for COVID-19 — drugs that are now at the center of at least one death and thousands of lupus patients unable to get proper medication. Trump has also been repeatedly contradicted and corrected by Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Critics, like Waters, have slammed Trump for using his world microphone to lambast the press and Democratic opponents rather than addressing the concerns of the American public during a time of fear and uncertainty.