Luenell is sticking up for her daughter, Da’Nelle, who is on the receiving end of backlash after being put out the house because the 20-something wouldn’t take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

Last month, Luenell let her fans know that she had made the difficult choice to ban her daughter from her home.

“I have to make the best decision for me and my husband who is already suffering from COPD,” she wrote in the Instagram caption at the time.

“I’m sure most of the millennials think we are dramatic and overreacting because they’re not as ‘woke’ as they think they are … Why am I sharing this publicly? Because maybe some of You might want to think of the activities of Your children outside of your house these days as well. The millennials are not listening and not taking proper precautions. This is our LIVES we are talking about people especially if you are in a certain age category. I’m bummed but it is what it is.”

The funny lady is now speaking on the matter again.

“I had no idea that the sh-t was going to go viral. I don’t do things to go viral,” the 61-year-old recently explained while appearing on Claudia Jordan’s Fox Soul show, which is now airing via Instagram Live.

“Then my daughter called me, because I guess when she woke up, people were all over tagging her,” she said. “What had happened was, she got drug really, really badly on social media. ‘How could you do this?’ ‘Tramp a–.’ Yeah, and she didn’t have a problem with the quarantine. She had a problem with the posting.”

Part of my convo with my girl @Luenell who I just adore about how she's dealing with #coronavirus https://t.co/dkM8CkUnVU — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) April 2, 2020

“She was like, why do you want to always put stuff on there? What do you want likes and stuff?” the outspoken actress continued. “I said ‘Hunty, mommy has half a million followers. I don’t need no likes, I don’t buy no — I don’t need no clicks, likes, I don’t give a f–k about that sh-t.”

Luenell clarified that she posted the message to get through to other stubborn – and perhaps sheltered – young people who were unwittingly making light of the global pandemic because they’d never experienced that sort of hardship before.

“[Nipsey Hussle] was like the biggest thing they’ve been through,” she opined. “Tragedy is not new to our generation.”

She also points out that the fear of asymptomatic people putting their more immunocompromised loved ones at risk also played a factor.

“I did it so maybe granny might say, ‘You need to get somewhere and sit your a– down,’” she concluded. “I see that, even though NeNe [Leakes] and I are not fans of each other, we agree on one thing. She has decided that maybe she needs to tell her son to sit down somewhere, too.”

The comedian pulled down her Instagram post to protect her daughter, but maintained that her mindset hasn’t changed.

“For it to go to Shaderoom, BallerAlert, JasmineBrand, my daughter ain’t never had nothing like that happen to her, and for that, I’m sorry,” she said. “But she still can’t come here. Sh-t.”