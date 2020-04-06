Showtime is readying the release of a new project executive produced by Brooklyn Nets star, sharpshooter Kevin Durant.

Basketball County: In The Water is set to hit the premium network on May 15.

Check out the description:

A fascinating examination of a remarkable community, BASKETBALL COUNTY: In The Water tells the story of Prince George’s County, Md., and its social, economic and cultural evolution through the lens of some of the game’s biggest stars—Durant, Victor Oladipo, Michael Beasley, Quinn Cook, Rebekkah Brunson, Marissa Coleman and many more.

Since 2000, the county just outside the nation’s capital has spawned some 25 NBA players, more than a dozen WNBA players, and countless more who have competed at elite universities, highlighting the decades-long prevalence of basketball within a region of roughly 800,000 residents.

“This is a project that is near and dear to my heart,” Durant said in a statement. “Having grown up in Prince George’s County and with my family residing there today, it’s my life’s mission to not only give back through my foundation but continue to tell the amazing stories of those that have come from there. I’m really excited to be partnering with Showtime and for fans to hear from some of the world’s best players about what PG County means to them.”

Durant partnered with Rich Kleiman, founder of Thirty Five Ventures, to executive produce the film.

“Kevin and I are looking to tell compelling stories with sports at the forefront of every Thirty Five Ventures media project, and Basketball County exemplifies that,” Kleiman added. “Through the voices of nearly a dozen former and current professional basketball players from Prince George’s County, fans will learn how important basketball is to the area and how it’s impacted the game itself.”

“Kevin has opened up his heart and his mind, and that of his mentors and contemporaries, to reveal the roots of greatness,” said Stephen Espinoza, Showtime Networks Inc.’s president of sports and event programming. “In doing so, he and his team have uncovered an extraordinary social and cultural phenomenon unique to Prince George’s County. This is a fascinating story.”

Durant began his career in the 2007-2008 season with the Seattle Supersonics that became the Oklahoma City Thunder the next year. After nine seasons with the team, and an uneasy relationship with fellow OKC star Russell Westbrook, Durant left for the Golden State Warriors. In his three years there, the team won 2 NBA championships.

Durant now plays for the Brooklyn Nets, although he has yet to suit up for the team after an Achilles tendon injury.

No trailer has yet been made available.