Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds announced on Friday evening that he and his family tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but are now negative and recovering at home.

On what was also his birthday, the legendary songwriter and producer shared on Instagram a letter of gratitude to his fans.

“I would like to warmly thank everyone for all the many birthday wishes today. I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday,” Edmonds wrote. “I tested positive for the Covid19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends.”

He added, “I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

Edmonds’ news comes after an Instagram Live battle between him and Teddy Riley was abruptly postponed on Sunday, April 5. Riley later told Charlamagne Tha God that it was due to Edmonds being sick.

“There is no backout,” Riley said at the time, according to Revolt. “Nobody is backing out. Babyface is moving forward, he’s not actually 100%. He’s been sick.”

Now that the 11-time Grammy winner is on the mend, however, Babyface announced that the virtual battle is back on.

“I would like to officially accept the invitation from the legendary Swizz Beatz & Timbaland to participate with my little brother, Teddy Riley in what I’d like to call a Celebration of Black Music Excellence in – Teddy vs. Babyface,” his letter continued.

“Teddy!!! Let’s show them what Hip Hop/R&B music really means to the world!”

The music battle is now scheduled for April 18 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST.

Babyface’s faceoff with Riley has music fans salivating for what’s expected to be a massive display of R&B mega-hits, and it comes after other worthy matchups including Swizz Beatz versus Timbaland and singer Ne-Yo versus Johntá Austin, among others.