Gucci Mane took to Twitter over the weekend to send an alarming prayer out to the world.

“I pray my haters die of coronavirus,” he tweeted, with the emoji wearing a medical mask.

In 2016, Gucci Mane was freed from federal custody, and since then has worked to upgrade his public image. No longer the overweight, brash rapper sporting an ice-cream cone face tattoo and baggy jeans, Gucci and his wife, entrepreneur Keyshia Ka’oir have emerged as a hip-hop power couple. In 2017, the same year he married K’oir, Gucci Man released a well-received memoir “The Autobiography of Gucci Mane.”

While the subject matter of his music remained the same, the Atlanta-based rapper became a symbol of transformation for the hip-hop community.

Since his release from prison, Gucci Mane has not only his upgraded his aesthetic and lifestyle, but also his online persona.

The “I Get The Bag” rapper has mostly used his Twitter platform as a place to spread personal, empowering or inspirational messages, on-brand with a successful artist who overcame the trap, over the past few years.

So Easter Sunday tweet was instantly met with surprise. Many questioned why Gucci Mane would make light of a serious illness. Others criticized Gucci for being insensitive as countless people are mourning loved ones as the pandemic continues.

One user commented “On Easter morning? this can’t be what’s on your mind.” Another labeled Gucci Mane’s remarks the “worst timed tweet ever,” and added “Man you need some online church services and a hug.

African-Americans are being hit hard by the coronavirus and the hip-hop community is not immune. Among others, Texas rapper Slim Thug tested positive for COVID-19, even though he adhered to social distancing guidelines.

Meek Mill believes he beat the virus back in December, sharing that he recovered from an illness late last year that left him temporarily immobile and resulted in drastic weight loss.

