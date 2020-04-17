Bill Cosby won’t be released early under COVID-19 prison order

The 82-year-old is considered ineligible since he was convicted of “a crime of violence.”

Tekashi69 may have gotten a reprieve due to the coronavirus pandemic but it appears Bill Cosby won’t be getting the same grace from the prison system.

TheWrap reports that the disgraced comedian will not be one of the beneficiaries of the order issued by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf for the temporary release of inmates due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Wolf’s order is only being extended to inmates who are considered to be “non-violent and who otherwise would be eligible for release within the next 9 months or who are considered at high risk for complications of coronavirus and are within 12 months of their release.”

But the 82-year-old is considered ineligible since he was convicted of “a crime of violence.”

In September 2018, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home outside Philadelphia in 2004. More than 60 women accused the actor of sexual misconduct.

“Mr. Cosby is not eligible under Gov. Wolf’s order since he was convicted of a violent offense (aggravated indecent assault) and was determined to be a Sexually Violent Predator,” a D.A.’s office spokesperson explained.

Thursday, Cosby’s publicist Andrew Wyatt released a rebuttal statement conceding that while those two factors make his client ineligible, other circumstances that would warrant a temporary release should be taken into account.

“What you heard is absolutely correct,” Wyatt said according to Deadline. “But, with the surge of the COVID-19 plague and its effects on the health of the elderly, people of color and the fact that Mr. Cosby doesn’t have the luxury of social distancing (due to his blindness) — makes him a candidate to be release and remanded to house arrest.”

As for next steps, Wyatt also clarified, “our legal team will not be filing a petition, until we see how Governor Wolf’s executive order will be implemented.”