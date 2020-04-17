Lyft has joined forces with the NAACP, the National Action Network, National Urban League and other Black, Latino and Asian organizations to ensure communities of color are getting to and from essential places during the coronavirus outbreak.

Across North America, Lyft is offering free ride credits to help the members of these organizations with transportation to their jobs, grocery stores, healthcare-related appointments, and other essential purposes.

READ MORE: ‘Breakfast Club’ intern is brutally attacked inside of a Lyft Pool car, according to her lawyer

“Lyft is committed to being a critical lifeline for communities in need and helping overcome long-standing barriers to access. As the nation grapples with the COVID-19 crisis, we are partnering with leading national organizations to support communities of color that have been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lyft mentions in a blog post on the initiative.

They also took to Twitter to announce their network of over 500 partners helping them provide this service.

LyftUp has created a network of over 500 partners to offer access to free transportation for vulnerable communities, critical workers, and critical supplies. We’re in this together. Join us at https://t.co/y594MuXl5k. #LyftUp pic.twitter.com/RRJ5x4RE8G — Lyft (@lyft) April 10, 2020

The rideshare company posted statistics from the Economic Policy Institute that shows the higher rate of exposure Black people have to contracting COVID-19 due to health disparities and holding lower-wage jobs that are deemed essential than other racial groups across the United States. The stats found that only 20 percent of Black workers were eligible to work from home, compared with 30 percent of white people.

The stats go on to paint a bleak picture concerning Hispanics, whom 49 percent say they or someone in their household have seen a pay cut or job loss since the outbreak began. In addition, Asians are increasingly experiencing discrimination, Lyft states.

READ MORE: NAACP calls for Miami Beach police chief to resign after viral spring break arrest videos

Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, said he was “heartened by Lyft’s willingness to provide NAACP branch members with ride credits throughout April.”

“This charitable service during this critical time offers our members, specifically those that are still working to sustain their local community, support, and travel to essential destinations,” Johnson said.

The rides also cover members with the Black Women’s Roundtable, National Action Network, the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, OCA Asian Pacific American Advocates, the National Asian Pacific Center on Aging, and other organizations, according to Lyft.