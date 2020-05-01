While Hollywood remains at a standstill due to the coronavirus crisis, one series is about to make history. All Rise is the only scripted drama to produce an entire episode virtually while its cast and crew are under quarantine and we caught up with its star, Simone Missick, to find out how she handled the huge COVID-19 curveball.

“Not often do you get to make history on a show. I already had the good fortune to hit a milestone being the first Black woman to lead a show on CBS and now this is even more exciting,” she said.

“For us to be the first scripted drama to do a virtual episode and being able to figure out the technology is great. Also, being able to give something to our fans and also to give a ‘thank you’ to the men and women who are working through this time and don’t get to take a day off; this episode is really dedicated to them.”

Missick says she was onboard with the groundbreaking idea to film the finale virtually from the start.

“I was foolish. I was immediately like, ‘let’s do it!’ It wasn’t until we were actually doing it that I realized it was so difficult,” she said.

“You take things for granted on set. Of course, we all appreciate our crew and the people who work tirelessly but to try to do their jobs and act at the same time? Wow. We counted 13 departments that the actors were handling outside of acting,” she explained.

Some people don’t realize how many behind-the-scenes experts it takes to pull off a production and the actors had to improvise on every level.

“Everything from lighting, set design, props, wardrobe, hair, and make up…there were so many times I was calling out for them desperately wanting them in my house to get me through this.”

Although the groundbreaking episode was tough to pull off, Missick is glad she took on the challenge.

“It was daunting, but I recognize the blessing to be working right now. All the other shows are down. No other shows that are doing this that were mid-season or in the middle of shooting,” she continued.

“There are so many pilots that have been put on hold indefinitely and so many people that are out of work. I recognize God’s blessing in this.”

The season finale of All Rise will confront the COVID-19 crisis head-on. Here’s the official description:

After debating the merits of continuing their work during this time, Judge Benner (played by Marg Helgenberger) authorizes Lola to preside over a virtual trial that involves a dispute between brothers and a stolen car. Emily (Jessica Camacho) represents the defendant, a graffiti artist, and Mark (Wilson Bethel) prosecutes for the D.A.’s office, making the first time he tries a case in Lola’s ‘court.’

Elsewhere, Mark and Quinn (Lindsey Gort) continue to explore their romantic (and sexual) relationship while quarantined in separate homes; Judge Benner oversees court from afar and struggles to learn how to cook, and Sara (Lindsay Mendez) has to balance her day job with a new side hustle as a food delivery driver. Also, Luke (J. Alex Brinson) and Emily’s relationship is taxed by separation and germaphobe and type-A Sherri (Ruthie Ann Miles) contends with the new world (dis)order.”

Check out a sneak peek:

The season finale of All Rise airs May 4 on CBS.

