Arkansas boy, 11, taken hostage and killed by ‘psycho step dad’

An 11-year-old boy from Arkansas was tragically shot and killed after being taken hostage by a man who was a father figure in his home.

The Democrat-Gazette reports that Brent Martin, 32, was holding Jordan Roberts hostage in their home last Friday night. Martin lived at the Karon Court residence with Roberts and his mother, Maranda Alford who’d notified police that Martin had barricaded himself with her son.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene and heard gunfire. They entered the home to find Roberts shot. Cops administered CPR to the boy and he was transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“It’s with great sadness that we announce that our victim, 11-year-old Jordan Roberts, passed away from his injuries suffered at the hands of our suspect,” Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said at a news conference Saturday.

“So, I want to ask that we keep Jordan’s family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Martin was shot and killed at the scene by officers Scott Dettmer and Lt. Dana Jackson. An internal investigation about the use of deadly force is underway.

“The officers were attempting to gain communication and wait on our SWAT team,” Humphrey said. “Gunshots were heard from inside the residence. We have now learned that those shots … were being fired by the suspect and … killed Jordan Roberts.”

Humphrey said that the priority to save Roberts was the priority during the standoff.

“With everything going on, their main focus was to save the life of this child,” Humphrey said. “This was an imminent situation, and it happened only in a matter of seconds. They never thought about their safety.”

Dettmer and Jackson, with a combined 55 years of experience, were saddened that their life-saving measures were not successful.

“I’m telling you right now our officers are hurting,” Humphrey said. “They tried everything they could do to save that young child, and that’s something that they will remember the rest of their lives.”

Neighbors said that the couple moved in couple of months ago with Jordan.

His parents thanked the community for rallying around their son during this tragic time as a memorial was held for him.

“It touches my heart to see so many people, like people that don’t know Jordan and how it affects them just as much as it affects us,” Alford told KARK 4 News.

Greg Roberts said that his son was a “lovable” kid and enjoyed taking him to the Derby. He also had a great time spending with his sisters, friends, and cousins.

“The instant you’d see him then interact with him you’d love him. you going love his spirit, he’s just that type of child. he’s just got that about him, that love,” said Greg.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay their final respects to the pre-teen.

In 2016, Martin was charged with domestic battery against involving another person and had prior drug arrests.

“Jordan was shot and killed by a psycho step dad he thought loved him,” the family said on the GoFundMe. “Jordan was a loving kid who loved to play video games and basketball and enjoyed his family and friends. His life was taken way too soon.”

