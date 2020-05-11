Kobe Bryant’s pilot’s rep says passengers knew the risks in fatal crash

Representatives of the late pilot have answered in the ongoing lawsuit

A representative for helicopter pilot Ara George Zobayan has responded to Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against Zobayan and helicopter operator Island Express in the crash that killed L.A. Lakers star Kobe Bryant and seven passengers.

According to TMZ, the rep says any fault in the crash must be assumed by the victims, who got on the helicopter knowing the risks.

“Any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent were directly caused in full or in part by the negligence or fault of plaintiffs and/or their decedent, including their knowing and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in causing their purported damages, for which this answering defendant bears no responsibility,” the response read.

According to law enforcement, Zobayan was going 184 mph in foggy conditions when he crashed into a hill while transporting the passengers to a girl’s youth basketball game. All on board were killed, including Zobayan.

Vanessa filed her lawsuit against Island Express in February. Her complaint alleged that Zobayan failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft” and that this avoidable tragedy was caused by his negligence.

The lawsuit claims Zobayan should have aborted the flight instead of continuing in poor visibility and that the company’s “breach of its duty and negligence” caused injuries and damages, and that the death of Bryant, his daughter, and the other passengers was “a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan,” in which the company is “vicariously liable in all respects.”

The 27-count complaint also named Zobayan’s estate as a defendant, and, in addition to negligence, accused Bryant’s longtime pilot of failing to monitor and assess the weather, and failure to keep a safe distance between natural obstacles and the helicopter.

The January crash claimed the lives of the 41-year-old NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Payton Chester, 13; Sarah Chester, 45; Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Keri Altobelli, 46; John Altobelli, 56; Christina Mauser, 38; and Zobayan, 50.

