Spike Lee releases short film as ‘love letter’ to New York during COVID-19

Legendary director Spike Lee is doing his part to lift the spirits of those in his hometown by posting a short but poignant film which he says is a tribute to the people of New York City struggling to survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lee recently posted the project, titled “NEW YORK NEW YORK,” on his Instagram.

“My Short Film-NEW YORK NEW YORK Is A Love Letter To It’s People,” Lee wrote in the caption for the 3-minute piece. “Plain And Simple. Special Love Shout To Ms. TINA SINATRA, SONY/ATV,KERWIN DEVONISH (Camera), ADAM GOODE (Editor), TIM STACKER And KODAK For The Super 8 Film And Cameras.”

The clip shows New York City landmarks such as Coney Island, Yankees Stadium, the Brooklyn Bridge and Grand Central Station as Frank Sinatra’s iconic song, “New York, New York” plays in the background.

The same day the film was released Lee did an interview with CNN where he discussed the glaring racial disparities that have been highlighted during this public health crisis, with Black and brown communities bearing the brunt of the devastation.

“When this thing is over … People they got to look differently,” Lee opined. “They can’t be looking down upon the people who are sweeping the streets, doing various jobs that you don’t want your children doing. These individuals are keeping America going.”

