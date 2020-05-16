Legal representatives for Deandre Baker of the New York Giants and Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks say they have sworn affidavits of witnesses

Two NFL players, New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, are proclaiming innocence after being accused of robbing partygoers at gunpoint in Florida on Wednesday.

Both players have obtained legal representation and their lawyers say they have proof of their innocence in the form of witness affidavits. Tens of thousands of dollars worth of cash and valuables are said to have been stolen.

Dunbar’s attorney Michael Grieco revealed that he has sworn affidavits of five witnesses stating that Dunbar was not involved in the incident. Baker’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, has also said that he has affidavits from witnesses proclaiming innocence, TMZ Sports reports.

“This is a man who’s never been in handcuffs, never been in trouble,” Grieco stated of Dunbar. “He didn’t do anything wrong. He’s completely innocent.”

“We would have rather presented them to the court at the time, rather than in the media, but in this day and age, where some seek publicity, we seek justice,” Cohen stated. “I look forward to moving this case forward to proper conclusion, as we believe our client is innocent of any charges.”

The alleged incident occurred at a cookout in Miramar, a city that’s about two dozen miles north of Miami. After an apparent argument ensued, Dunbar allegedly brandished a semi-automatic weapon as he and Baker proceeded to take more than $7,000 in cash and three watches, which collectively were worth over $43,000, according to police.

Warrants have been issued for both of their arrests.