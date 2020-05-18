Bernie Sanders on Joe Biden: ‘Vast majority of my supporters will vote for him’

A memo was sent out by one of Sanders' top advisers, Jeff Weaver, warning that Biden hadn't successfully unified the progressives and moderates within the Democratic Party.

2020 has been a year full of unprecedented world events and as former Vice President Joe Biden continues to push forward toward the upcoming presidential election. This weekend, his former opponent Bernie Sanders threw him a lifeline by stressing the importance of defeating current President Donald Trump.

Sunday, during an interview he gave to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, the independent Vermont senator covered a myriad of topics. But when asked about a memo sent out by one of his top advisers, Jeff Weaver, warning that Biden hadn’t successfully unified the progressives and moderates within the Democratic Party, Sanders remained optimistic.

Sanders first reiterated his belief that Trump is “the most dangerous president in the modern history,” and then opined that most of his supporters would put aside their own disappointments about him not being the candidate to get behind Biden.

“I think at the end of the day the vast majority of the people who voted for me, who supported me…I think they’ll be voting for Joe,” Sanders said.

Sanders ended his campaign a month and a half ago and urged his backers to rally with Biden. He’s also distanced himself from Briahna Joy Gray, one of his most vocal campaign spokespersons after she refused to join him in rallying behind the former vice president.

With the utmost respect for Bernie Sanders, who is an incredible human being & a genuine inspiration, I don't endorse Joe Biden. I supported Bernie Sanders because he backed ideas like #MedicareForAll, cancelling ALL student debt, & a wealth tax. Biden supports none of those. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 13, 2020

“With the utmost respect for Bernie Sanders, who is an incredible human being & a genuine inspiration, I don’t endorse Joe Biden,” tweeted Gray. “I supported Bernie Sanders because he backed ideas like #MedicareForAll, cancelling ALL student debt, & a wealth tax. Biden supports none of those.”

But Sanders explained to the Associated Press that it would be “irresponsible” of his supporters if they facilitate Trump’s reelection by failing to unify behind the Biden campaign.

