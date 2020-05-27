Biden slams Trump for mocking face masks: ‘an absolute fool’

In his first in-person interview since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Joe Biden-the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee sat down with CNN‘s Dana Bash.

He addressed several issues, including a tweet that President Donald Trump retweeted mocking Biden for wearing a face mask.

Biden, and his wife Dr. Jill Biden, wore masks at a Memorial Day event in Delaware.

Bret Hume, a Fox News contributor, tweeted out the picture with the caption, “This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public.” The president retweeted the post.

“He’s trying to belittle you, for wearing a mask,” Bash said, “Making it seem like it’s a sign of weakness. Is it?”

Joe Biden: President Trump is “an absolute fool” to mock wearing face masks. He added: “Presidents are supposed to lead, not engage in folly and be falsely masculine” https://t.co/RI5zjN15Jf pic.twitter.com/2VrHaKwVFV — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 26, 2020

“He’s a fool,” Biden replied, “An absolute fool.”

He said that “every leading doc in the world is saying we should wear a mask when you’re in a crowd.” When asked if wearing the mask is a sign of strength or weakness, Biden said it’s “leadership. It’s a sign of leadership.”

President Trump has refused to wear a mask in public. He said that he “didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.” Trump was secretly photographed briefly wearing a mask during a tour of a Ford factory which is making ventilators. The face-covering was navy blue with the Presidential Seal on it.

“This macho stuff, for a guy — I shouldn’t get going, but it just, it costs people’s lives. It’s costing people’s lives,” Biden said, “Presidents are supposed to lead, not engage in folly and be falsely masculine.”

He compared Trump to a kid who carries a football around, but never wanted to “get hit.”

Biden also addressed his controversial comment on The Breakfast Club where he said that Black Americans who support Trump, “ain’t Black.”

“First of all, you know, it was a mistake, number one. And I was smiling when he asked me the question. I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy with him. He was being a wise guy and I responded,” Biden told Bash.

He assured her that he has “never, ever” taken the Black vote for granted.

