Madonna dragged for posting George Floyd ‘tribute’ of her Black son dancing

Many have asked for white allies to speak up in the wake of deaths like Auhmad Aubrey, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd. However, they still found themselves gawking in confusion when Madonna posted a video of her Black son that she says was intended to be a “tribute.”

The last few months have undoubtedly been trying for the Black community as police brutality proves itself to be just as deadly as the coronavirus, and many white celebrities like Reese Witherspoon have written heartfelt messages about how they speak to their children and their communities about white privilege. Madonna has opted to use dance as a response to this week’s events featuring her 14-year-old son, David Banda.

“Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America,” she wrote Thursday as the caption to a video she tweeted to fans of her 14-year-old adopted son dancing to her ex-boyfriend Michael Jackson‘s 1995 protest song, “They Don’t Care About Us.”

The message also included the hashtags: #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson.”

Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/wLa6YKrYF1 — Madonna (@Madonna) May 28, 2020

While the legendary artist most likely had the best of intentions, when the video went up she was swiftly dragged by fans and commentators. She was accused of sharing an insensitive and painfully oversimplified response to protests sparked by Floyd’s death this week.

“Nobody asked Madonna to weigh in today. Not a soul. Unforced errors among public figures have been rampant this month,” wrote April Reign, the creator of the #OscarsSoWhite campaign.

“Wow Racism is gone. Thank you Madonna,” another view sarcastically wrote in response; a sentiment shared by many.

This isn’t Madonna’s first social media faux pas as of late. Back in March, she upset many after she told fans that COVID-19 is “the great equalizer” while lying in a milky bath sprinkled with rose petals.

Madonna actually got her African American son to dance for the #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd controversy pic.twitter.com/hd5ndNPjZ9 — Stay Strong (@ShivRoyRoman) May 28, 2020

Madonna’s son after she tells him “do that little dance you do” for the 748th time pic.twitter.com/Nhtzhj2Qv3 — PAXE STAN ACCOUNT 🇸🇱 (@NMZTweets) May 28, 2020

Legend has it Madonna’s son is still shamoning and defeating racism one dance move at a time. pic.twitter.com/D1Jv4dQc42 — Tunde, MPAS, PA-C (@GatorPA_) May 29, 2020

The oppression and racism leaving us after Madonna told her son to dance pic.twitter.com/9k4A4GCahz — Daddy Bronxiana 🏳️‍🌈🦋 (@TarotByBronx) May 29, 2020

Madonna watching her recently purchased son dance for justice pic.twitter.com/UPZVxZxxCN — Geechi Polyester 🇯🇲 (@SlackHommy) May 29, 2020

