Brooklyn protesters form line to prevent looting of Target store

A video of the incident has been viewed over 5.2 million times on Twitter.

Several protestors who were demonstrating for George Floyd gathered in New York City on Saturday to stop individuals who were attempting to loot a Target store.

READ MORE: Far-right extremists hoping to turn the George Floyd protests into a ‘civil war’

In a video of the incident posted to Twitter, the demonstrators are seen forming a human wall and spreading and waving their arms in front of the Brooklyn store as they shout “No” and “F*** no.”

The people who are attempting to loot the Target try to bypass the protestors, but they eventually stand down. The clip, which was posted by Forbes reporter Andrew Solender, has been viewed over 5.2 million times on Twitter.

Some protestors in Brooklyn calling to loot the Target, but organizers are rushing in front of the store to stop them, keep things non-violent #nycprotest pic.twitter.com/6x70cpcjep — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) May 31, 2020

Several Target stores across the country have been burned and looted amidst widespread civil unrest. In response to the damage, the retail corporation announced on Saturday that it would be closing 105 stores in 10 states, according to AP.

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country,” Target said in a statement. “Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal.”

Protests have erupted across the country in response to the killing of Floyd, who died while in Minneapolis police custody after an officer pinned him to the ground for several minutes on Monday, May 25.

READ MORE: New footage shows three officers pinning George Floyd down prior to his death

Some of the demonstrations have been overtaken by individuals who have burned cars and buildings, damaged property and taken things from local stores.

The death of Floyd has sparked outrage when a video of the incident was released on Monday. In the video, which was filmed by a bystander, Floyd can be seen handcuffed and pinned to ground with Officer Derek Chauvin‘s knee on his neck. He moans and cries for help, saying he can’t breathe, before he appears motionless.

Floyd, who was arrested after being accused of forgery, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Officer Chauvin and three other officers involved in the arrest were fired on Tuesday, according to Minneapolis police.

Three days later, Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers involved are being investigated by the FBI, but have not yet been charged.