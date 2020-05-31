Black men form human shield to protect police officer during protest

A group of Black men formed a human chain to protect a police officer from the riotous crowd.

Prodigy from Mobb Deep said it best when he rapped, “There’s a war going on outside. No man is safe.”

While the record is over 25 years old, it still rings true. There is a war going on outside and it is traumatizingly scary. What was supposed to be a peaceful expression of protest with the express aim to shed light on the senseless death of George Floyd could now possibly be considered a dangerous act of Helter Skelter.

But just like there were examples on social media of people (in multiple cities) guarding Targets and local business, not only to stop looters from destroying the multi-million dollar retail store but to ensure that in the morning mothers could go and get milk and pampers for their children, people are coming together to do the right thing.

Earlier, theGrio.com reported that in Louisville, white women lined their bodies up arm-interlocked-with-arms to become a partition between the Louisville police and Black and brown protestors.

In another extraordinary example of pure humanity, coming out of Louisville, a group of Black men formed a human chain to protect a police officer from the riotous crowd after he was separated from his group from those who surely were not there intending to honor the life of Floyd, but with the desire to live out their most reckless fantasy: to hurt a cop.

Images of the brave act went viral on social media.

Bethany S. Mandel @bethanyshondark posted, “Meanwhile this iconic shot out of Louisville of protestors protecting a cop who got separated from his unit.” Meanwhile this iconic shot out of Louisville of protestors protecting a cop who got separated from his unit. pic.twitter.com/4ySpUNjGoa — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 31, 2020

Last night in Louisville. Protesters protected an officer separated from his squad. pic.twitter.com/cp1D59JBSY — Nancy Duncan (@ndduncan59) May 30, 2020

While there is a war going on outside, there are still some good soldiers making sure the we fight a good and fair fight. #BeSafe

