Twitter cancels Trina after she calls protesters 'animals'

The 'Pull Over" rap star was lit up on social media for her comments on the national uprising over George Floyd's death 

By
Blue Telusma
-
Hip-hop artist Trina in New York City.

Rap veteran Trina has reportedly been ‘canceled’ by Black Twitter this week after she publicly referred to George Floyd protesters “animals.”

“They need to make the curfew at 6 p.m.,” Trina said while speaking with longtime collaborator Trick Daddy on 99 Jamz Radio, opining that a 9 p.m. curfew was still too late.

“Keep everybody off the street, these animals off the streets, that are running around in Miami-Dade County acting like they have escaped from a zoo. Lock them up at 5 p.m. so the streets can be nice and clean, that’s how I feel,” she continued.

“We can’t bring back nobody lives that has been taken away, whether it’s from the police or the hands of another civilian,” she went on, voicing frustration that her friend’s business had been damaged during the uprising.

“We cannot bring them back. You cannot pump life back into them at all. I can’t bring back my little brother’s life, his life was taken by the hands of a man, a Black man.”

Trina’s disparaging remarks about the movement that has galvanized the demonstrators in all fifty states and overseas, along with her request that Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez tighten restrictions on them, quickly sparked disappointment and outrage from loyal fans stunned by her stance.

