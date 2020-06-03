Voice is heard saying ‘shoot those motherf**kers’ on NYPD radio

The city is working to verify the authenticity of the recording, stating that police radios have been stolen during the protest

Though the entire nation is in the middle of civil unrest directly related police-involved violence toward Black people, New York City continues to headline as reports of racism swirl around the NYPD.

New audio, independently verified, has emerged seemingly urging cops to “shoot those motherf**kers” over the official police radio.

READ MORE: NYPD cops fatally shoot Brooklyn man, insist it’s unrelated to city protests

According to TMZ, that is not the only alarming recording.

In another tape, officers seem to report that they are surrounded by protesters in Brooklyn, and the response to their cry of distress was to “run them over.”

Protests, both peaceful and violent, have taken place in the city over the last week. In some instances, police property has gone missing, including a number of radios. The thefts have caused some to raise the possibility that the transmissions did not come from the police.

NYPD told TMZ that they are looking into the matter.

The New York Police Department has come under criticism for their handling of the protests. A group of officers even rammed a barrier being held up by protesters.

Governor Andrew Cuomo blasted the department’s handling of the protests saying they, “did not do their job,” in failing to protect the city.

“Use the police, protect property and people,” Cuomo said, “Look at the videos, it was a disgrace. I believe that … I believe the mayor underestimates the scope of the problem … the duration of the problem and I don’t think they used enough police to address the situation.”

The governor has since apologized for the public critique.

READ MORE: NYPD officer caught displaying ‘white power’ symbol during protest

Mayor Bill de Blasio responded by saying that officers have shown “tremendous restraint” in handling the demonstrations. While NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said that the department is seeing “a lot of independent agitators” who are trying to provoke violence in the city.

The mayor has faced extensive criticism during his time in office. The police killing of Eric Garner took place during his first year as Mayor of New York City. The criticism has come from both citizens and police who have accused de Blasio of being anti-police.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!