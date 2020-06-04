Kanye West donates $2 million to families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor

West is one of the latest celebrities using their pockets to benefit those in need.

Support for the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor have poured in from across the globe. Social media posts, protest signs, digital petitions, and monetary donations have empowered the community fighting for justice and systemic change.

Chicago artist Kanye West became one of the latest celebrities using their privileged pockets to benefit those in need.

According to CNN, the superstar donated $2 million to the families, including funding for legal fees for the Arbery and Taylor families and support to Black-owned businesses across the country. Along with the donation directly to the families, the “Yeezus” rapper established a college fund for Gianna, the 6-year-old daughter of Floyd.

In the recent past, Mr. West has drawn criticism for sporting a MAGA hat, being friendly with President Donald Trump, amplifying Candace Owens, and a continuing pattern of offbeat, controversial statements.

Derek Chauvin, a former police officer, faces second-degree murder charges in Floyd’s violent death. Chauvin was captured on video pinning Floyd under his knee while fellow cops watched from beside him. His peers, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng, face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan, the alleged murderers of Arbery, will go to trial for his death. All three suspects face felony murder charges for what they claim to be an attempted citizen’s arrest. Arbery was shot three times and a racial slur was spoken over his dead body.

No arrests have yet been made for the shooting death of Taylor. On March 13, 2020, Louisville police entered her home with a no-knock warrant, shooting her eight times. A special prosecutor has been assigned the case.